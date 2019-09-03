|
Dylan Schachtel
Lancaster - Dylan J. Schachtel, age 21, passed away on August 31, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Lancaster. He was born in York on October 22, 1997. He was our beloved son, brother and grandson and will be sadly missed. He was a friend to all.
Dylan is survived by his father John Schachtel, his mother Dianne (Rooney) Schachtel, his sisters Sarah Schachtel and Elaine Krepps and her husband Jim and his nieces Paige and Lillian. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother Anne Butler; his paternal grandfather William Schachtel and his wife Grace Schachtel and his maternal grandmother Audrey Rooney. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Thomas Rooney.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402. He will be laid to rest following the service at Bowmansville Union Cemetery in Bowmansville. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
