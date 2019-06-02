|
E. Bradley Oldenburg, Jr.
York - E. Bradley Oldenburg, Jr. of York, stepped outside on a beautiful sunny morning, Thursday, May 30, 2019 and to the surprise of all who knew and loved him, moved on to eternity. He never gave up hope of conquering head and neck cancer during this past year and led a valiant battle against it. Brad was always known as kind and friendly. It has been said he could go anywhere and strike up a conversation with anyone. He had many friends all over the world, and would stay in contact with them all through his postings on Facebook and his numerous emails.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on April 20, 1953, Brad was the son of E. Bradley and Gloria C. (Seelbinder) Oldenburg of East Berlin. He was a 1971 graduate of Central York High School. He skipped his senior year to attend Capital University beginning a lifelong love of learning. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts in cello performance from both Temple University and Marlboro College in Vermont. After working in carpentry in Vermont he met and was encouraged by David Soyer, cellist with the renowned Guarneri String Quartet, to attain his Master's Degree in cello from University of Maryland.
Brad's creativity led him into making a documentary about the violin and another for the International Cello Congress titled The Cello: Its History and Heroes narrated by Martin Bookspan. The next adventure took him to Finland for a year to make a documentary on the life and work of Aulis Sallinen, a Finnish composer, which was distributed worldwide and aired on PBS. His company, OPL Productions, had its home in New York City. Over the next 20 years he continued to pursue ideas and funding for documentaries while working as a project manager for high-end renovation companies in the city. His ability to follow different lines of music within a composition was translated to managing the multiple crews working for him on these sites, many of which ended up in Architectural Digest articles.
Brad's lifelong love of music had him playing his cello with rock bands, orchestras, string quartets and even in an Orono, Maine soup kitchen. He loved sharing music and teaching the basics of cello playing with anyone who expressed interest. Before becoming ill he intended to play with the York College orchestra.
Being from Michigan, he was an avid Wolverine (GO BLUE!) sports fan. Brad enjoyed the outdoors, kayaking, scuba diving, travel, contra dancing, raptor watching and flirting with just about any woman he met. He always wanted to return to his beloved Vermont.
In addition to his parents, Brad is survived by his sisters Carol Oldenburg of York, Jennifer Stewart, and her husband Daniel of Grass Lake, MI, Christine Oldenburg-McGee, and her husband Robert McGee of Ann Arbor, MI. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Kara Oldenburg-Gonzales, Zakary Stewart, Jarrod Stewart, Melissa (McGee), and her husband Joseph Celani and their children Luke, Peter, Andrew, and Jacob, Kelli (McGee) Rivera, and her husband Reynaldo and their children Colleen and David, and Sean McGee. Brad also leaves behind his beloved cat, Cuda, and a wide array of friends and acquaintances whose lives he touched with his humor and caring.
He was especially grateful for the love and care shown to him by Dr. Greg Fortier, Dr. Joyce Huang, Dr. Roger Levin, and all the staff at Cancer Care of York and the Radiation Oncology Dept. of Wellspan as well as the numerous others who had a hand in his battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life for Brad will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 E. Market St, York, followed by a light lunch.
Contributions in Brad's memory may be made to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (www.whoi.edu), Marlboro College (www.marlboro.edu) or the Marlboro Music Festival (www.marlboromusic.org).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019