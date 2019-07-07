|
|
E. Catherine Conaway Hathaway
York - E. Catherine Hathaway, 97, was called to rest July 2, 2019 at Spiritrust Lutheran Kelly Drive. She was the wife of the late William T Conaway and the late Iler M. Hathaway.
Mrs. Hathaway was born Sept. 6 1921 in West Chester, Pa. to the late Richard H. and Emma C. (Wellenseik) Henry and was the eldest of 8 children. Catherine was an honor student and graduate of William Penn High School class of 1939. She was a graduate of York Hospital School of Nursing and was employed at hospitals in California and York as a registered nurse. She earned a B.A. in Public School Nursing and Masters equivalency. She retired from Spring Grove Sr. High School as the school nurse and advisor to the Future Nurses Club.
Catherine was a past member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church in Abbottstown and current member of Zion Lutheran Church in York. She traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and participated in Mission Builders projects. She enjoyed having fun with her family and friends, enjoyed the fruits of the family garden, doing crafts and needlework.
She is survived by her sisters Irma Winkel of Phoenix AZ. and Harriot Hombach and husband Richard of Mount Wolf PA.; sons William T. Conaway II and wife Patricia of Wrightsville, PA. and Richard Conaway and companion Dee Wood of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; his previous wife Barbra Conaway of York PA.; step children Jane Wilbur and husband Jeff of Downingtown PA. and Ann Hathaway of Lansing N.Y.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation will be 9-10 AM Friday July 19 at Spiritrust 750 Kelly Drive. The memorial service will be at 10 AM with Rev. Phd. Joyce Jergensen officiating followed by a social time. Burial will be at Mount Rose Cemetery at the convenience of the family. John W Keffer Funerial Home and Crematory, Inc., East York is assisting with the arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Spiritrust and Heartland Hospice for their loving care during this time of need.
In lieu of flowers a donation in her name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 2215 Brandywine Lane, York, PA. 17404 or the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019