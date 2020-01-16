|
|
E. Eugene Gemmill
York - E. Eugene "Gene" Gemmill, 98, passed away peacefully, January 14, 2020, at the Brunswick at Longstown. He was the beloved husband of 72 years to Miriam P. (Fife) until her passing in 2017. Gene was born March 16, 1921, in Winterstown, the son of the late Joseph S. and Alma Border Gemmill.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with masonic rights service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church, prior to the service. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main Street in Dallastown. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with a flag folding ceremony presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Gene was a 1938 graduate of Red Lion High School and served in the United States Army. He also served the Borough of Dallastown as Auditor, Treasurer, Postmaster and Mayor. Gene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, on finance committee and church choir. His membership was transferred when Trinity merged with Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Dallastown.
While living in Dallastown, Gene was a commissioned Notary Public 44 years, and a registered state and federal tax practitioner. He was a member of Dallastown Lions Club, Golden Age Club and Rescue Fire Company, Red Lion Masonic Lodge #64 and Past Master, Red Lion Scottish Rite Club and Past President, Tall Cedars of Lebanon-York Forest #30, York County Shrine Club, Harrisburg Consistory Scottish Rite 32°, Zembo Shrine and National League of Past Masters.
Always a man who liked to keep busy, Gene was privileged to perform part time service in his later life for local funeral homes, most recently Heffner Funeral Homes. He and Miriam enjoyed traveling to many countries and islands of the world. They visited parts of every continent except Asia and Antarctica.
He is survived by a daughter, Suzanne L. Robertson and her husband, Mark, of York, a granddaughter, Michelle R. Wilhelm, and husband, Bryan, of York, also two step-granddaughters, Stephanie Robertson, North Carolina, Chris Pasula, and husband, Michal, of California, a step-grandson, David Robertson of Virginia, two great-granddaughters, Brianna Wilhelm and Rachel Wilhelm, step-great-grandchildren, Karolina, Lukas, and Nikolas Pasula, Aidan Robertson, Stella Posey, Burgen Robertson, and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pauline Wolf and brother, John Gemmill, who died in WW II.
The family would like to thank the staff of Memorial White Rose Hospice, The Brunswick and the numerous caregivers, especially Joy and Lori, for their love and compassionate care given to Gene.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P O Box 1525, Ranson, West Virginia 25438 or Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020