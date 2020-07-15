E. Irene Hearn
Dover - E. Irene Hearn, 98, a resident of Dover, PA since 1963, and formerly of Huntingdon, passed away at 3:01 A.M. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Providence Place, Dover. Born August 21, 1921 in Penn Township, Huntingdon County, she was the daughter of the late Annie C. Norris. She was united in marriage to Cloyd A. Hearn on October 4, 1950, in McConnellstown, by the Reverend Marion Smith. Mr. Hearn preceded her in death on June 5, 1998.
She is survived by a son, William P. Utley and his wife, Rosalie (Castellano) Utley, of Trinity, FL; two grandchildren, Elizabeth A. (Utley) Goldman and her husband, Richard, of Ashland, MA, and Stephen A. Utley and his husband, Michael Holtz, of Arlington, VA; and a great-granddaughter, Annie G. Goldman of Ashland, MA. Also surviving are a nephew, Wayne A. Hearn and his wife, Jeanne, of Huntingdon; a great-nephew, John P. Hearn and his wife, Teresa, of Centerville, OH; and a great-niece, Michelle (Hearn) Sewell and her husband, Derek, of Stephens City, VA. She was preceded in death by a nephew, John K. Hearn.
Mrs. Hearn was a long-time member of the First Church of the Brethren, York, and a former member of the Stone Church of the Brethren, Huntingdon, where she was a Sunday School teacher. In her earlier years she was a member of Jacob's Church, Hesston, where she played the piano.
She was a member of the former McCrory's Lively Ladies Retirement Group, York, and the former Donation Grange, Oneida Township, Huntingdon.
She attended the former Speck School, a one-room schoolhouse in Penn Township.
Mrs. Hearn was employed at the former Simpson's Diner in Huntingdon; the Huntingdon Silk Mill during World War II; and for 18 years at the former J.C. Blair Company in Huntingdon. After relocating to York, she became employed by McCrory's Corporation, where she worked as a printer, retiring in January 1984 after 20 years of service.
Mrs. Hearn loved traveling with her husband and often shared stories of their trips to California, New Orleans, Nova Scotia, and various visits with family. She also loved football, particularly Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She could often be found sitting in her favorite chair crocheting. She also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, canning, cooking and baking, and dining out with her family and friends. Nothing gave her more pleasure than a large group of family and friends crowded around her dining room table. She had a special interest in her family history and valued the importance of her Huntingdon roots. Her family and friends will remember her unconditional love for her husband and the love and support she gave each one of them throughout her life.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private with a public memorial service to be announced and held at a later date. Interment will be in Huntingdon Memorial Gardens, Walker Township, Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in remembrance of E. Irene Hearn may be made to the First Church of the Brethren, 2710 Kingston, Rd., York, PA 17402.
