Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
600 Block of Hellam Street
Wrightsville, PA
E. Jane And Edward Silar Obituary
E. Jane and Edward Silar

Allentown - Graveside services for E. Jane Silar (died April 15, 2019) and Edward Silar (died June 9, 2018) will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 600 Block of Hellam Street, Wrightsville with full military services for them provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

The Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Wrightsville are handling the local arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
