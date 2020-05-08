|
E. Mareece Gibbs
York - E. Mareece Gibbs, 100, entered into rest Thursday, May 7, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Kelly Drive. She was the wife of the late Vaughn L. Gibbs. Mrs. Gibbs was born October 19, 1919 in York, PA, a daughter of the late Maurice W. and Annie (Newman) Senft.
She was a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she was a former Sunday School teacher, was in Lutheran Church Womans Circle, a Stephen's Minister, and a volunteer in the church office. She was a Girl Scout leader at Third E.U.B Church, and also a former York Hospital (Wellspan) volunteer in the chaplains office. She retired from West York Area School District and, after retirement, a part-time BonTon employee in the women's clothing department.
Mareece, fondly known at "GiGi" by many, was a special lady, smiling and welcoming to all. She loved to send greeting cards, in later years phoning many friends and shut-ins as well as family members at a distance. She had many dear friends who were diligent with their visits, phone calls, and special surprises. She dreamed of and was very thankful for her hugely successful 100th birthday celebration, held at St. Matthews Church with many friends and family attending; many traveling long distances from across the country.
Surviving family members are: Son, Vaughn L. Gibbs, II (Pat) of Burleson, Texas, daughter, Vicki L. Orendorff of West Manchester Twp., son, Varlen L. Gibbs (Phyllis) of West York Borough;
Grandchildren Shiloh Buschman (Adam), Elaine Rubb (Jamie), Stacy Palmer (Scott), Jeff Fatherree (Ofelia), Michael S. Hetrick (Daphne), and Kristine Wilson (James);
Great-grandchildren Addison, Lincoln, Kendall, Maddox, and Quincy Buschman, Jennifer Howard (Charlie Mock), Katherine N. Howard, Madeline and Michael R. Hetrick, Brenleigh Stephenson, Mason Palmer, and Sophia Fatherree;
Great-great-grandchildren Kayden Webb, Kyleigh, and Khloe Mock.
Plus many very special nieces and nephews whom she adored!
Mareece was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn L. Gibbs, and son, Vernon L. Gibbs; brother, Reverend Roderic N. Senft, and sister, Dareen Moyer.
Memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted in her name to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St. York, PA 17401, or Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation (In Memory of Vernon L. Gibbs), 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Fl. York, PA 17401.
Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. A memorial service and gathering will be announced at a later date due to current restrictions.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. West York, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020