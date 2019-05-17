Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Viewing
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
E. Ruth Miller


Dover - E. Ruth Miller, 92, entered into rest at 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Charles "Charlie" Irvin Miller, Jr.

Born December 24, 1926 in Hillsville, VA, Ruth was a daughter of the late Clarence and Clara E. (White) Webb.

She was a homemaker and had worked for B.J.'s Wholesale Club for 18 years as a food demonstrator.

Ruth was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church. In her younger years, she volunteered with the YWCA. Ruth enjoyed reading.

She is survived by a son, John C. Miller and wife, Alison of Baltimore, MD; a sister, Ethel J. Stuckey of Dover; and two brothers, Robert S. Webb of Dover and James W. Webb of York. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James "Jim" C. Mangene and a sister, Mary Lou Morningstar.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ruth's funeral at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. The viewings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York. Officiating will be the Rev. Keith Fair of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., York, PA 17401.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 17, 2019
