E. Wade Manifold
Cocoa, FL - E. Wade Manifold, 78, died April 28th at his residence in Cocoa FL following a courageous battle with leukemia. Wade was the third child born to Marian L. and Harold E. Manifold on March 4th 1942 in Fawn Grove, PA. He is survived by his wife, Lynda, son David (Katie) Melbourne FL, two grandchildren, Jessica and Ryan, and sisters Joyce Knowles (Bill) Stuart FL, and Jane Palmer-Moore (Bill) Wilmington, DE. He was pre deceased by one brother, Bruce (Elizabeth) Manifold. Wade was the former proprietor of W. E. Manifold & Sons Feed & Grain Co. in Fawn Grove PA, was active as a volunteer at Wallace Cross Mill, and was a member of the Masonic Friendship Lodge No. 663. He enjoyed boating on the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay and piloted a single engine Cessna airplane in his younger years. More importantly, Wade enjoyed visiting with his many friends, hunting and fishing with his grandson, and bicycling with his granddaughter. In retirement, he loved joining in with the family farming operations at the Brown Croft Farms in Fawn Grove. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Fawn Grove United Methodist Church, where Wade was a lifetime member, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fawn Grove UMC, 67 South Market Street, Fawn Grove, PA 17321.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 6, 2020