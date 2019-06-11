|
Earl E. Dubbs
Glen Rock - Earl E. Dubbs, 95, a lifetime resident of Glen Rock, entered into Heaven on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Anna L. (Bortner) Dubbs, with whom he celebrated a 66th wedding anniversary on Dec.20, 2018.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 27 Manchester Street, Glen Rock with Rev. Dr. W. Arthur Grahe, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday at the church. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.
Earl was born on March 5, 1924, a son of the late Sylvester W. and Annie E. (Dise) Dubbs.
He attended Glen Rock High School until the 11th grade and retired in 1986 as a machine operator in the packaging department of AMP. Inc. where he worked at several local plants for over 26 years. Prior to that he worked for the former Russ McMillan Construction Company and at Foust Distillery.
He was the oldest male member of Trinity United Church of Christ and Sunday School and was a founder and 68-year member of the Dry Run Hunting Camp in Clearfield County, Pa. He loved being outdoors, hunting, making birdhouses, and having a beautiful vegetable garden.
Besides his wife he leaves two sons, Dennis L. Dubbs (Pamela) and Dale L. Dubbs (Lisa) both of Seven Valleys; five grandchildren, Amy Simpson (Ryan), Bradley Dubbs (Amanda), Daniel Dubbs (Ashley) Andrew Dubbs (Megan) and Jonathan Dubbs (Madison); six great-grandchildren, Nichole, Derrick, Mason, Allison, Abigal and Lucas. He was the last of six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UCC Church, 27 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to Manor Care Health Services South, 200 Pauline Drive, York, PA 17402.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 11, 2019