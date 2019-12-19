Services
Earl E. Hilt


1959 - 2019
Red Lion - Earl E. "Gene" Hilt, 60, entered into rest on Tuesday afternoon December 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 22, 1959 in New London, Conn. the son of Earl L. Hilt of Florida and the late Lora Lee (Wolf) Hilt.

Gene had worked as a tool and dye maker and later worked in the roofing business for many years.

The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.

Gene is survived by two children: Ashley M. Hilt of Thomasville and Seth B. Hilt of York, four grandchildren: William Auchey, Gwendolyn Auchey, Brennan Hilt, and Melia Hilt, five siblings: Heidi Ferg of Airville, Elaine Overmiller of Red Lion, Clinton Hilt of Felton, Tempest Ingersol of Windsor and April Nicholson of Windsor.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
