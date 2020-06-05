Earl E. "Jim" Linebaugh
1922 - 2020
Earl E. "Jim" Linebaugh

New Oxford - Earl E. "Jim" Linebaugh, 97, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. He was the husband to Mildred E. (McManus) Linebaugh, who died in 1986 and the late Loretta (Crook) Linebaugh.

Jim was born September 23, 1922, in Washington Twp., the son of the late Amos and Lucy L. (Stine) Linebaugh.

Jim served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, and was formerly employed with East Berlin Feed Mills for many years before retiring from Sprenkle Feed Mills in York.

Jim is survived by three daughters, Margaret Linebaugh of Abbottstown, Cindy L. Landis and her husband Daniel of Abbottstown, and Patricia M. Myers of Hanover, three sons, Earl E. Linebaugh, II and his wife Rita of East Berlin, Thomas E. Linebaugh and his wife Cynthia of Abbottstown, and Terrylee Linebaugh and his wife Diane of York Springs, 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, and two brothers, Glen Linebaugh of York, and Merle Linebaugh of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by two sons, Michael L. Linebaugh and Jeffrey A. Linebaugh, four sisters, and four brothers.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to A Helping Hand Homecare Service, PO Box 767, Hanover, PA 17331. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
