|
|
Earl F. Gray, Jr.
Seven Valleys - Earl F. Gray, 88, of Seven Valleys, passed away on March 22, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Janet L. (McDowell) Gray, with whom he celebrated a 68th wedding anniversary on February 18th.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Earl F. Gray III (Susan) of FL; a daughter Sharon Gilbert of Seven Valleys; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; two sister Winojean A. Smith (James) of Akron, OH, and Lelia G. Booth (Kenneth) of Dublin, OH.
The funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019