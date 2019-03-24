Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl F. Gray Jr.


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl F. Gray Jr. Obituary
Earl F. Gray, Jr.

Seven Valleys - Earl F. Gray, 88, of Seven Valleys, passed away on March 22, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Janet L. (McDowell) Gray, with whom he celebrated a 68th wedding anniversary on February 18th.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Earl F. Gray III (Susan) of FL; a daughter Sharon Gilbert of Seven Valleys; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; two sister Winojean A. Smith (James) of Akron, OH, and Lelia G. Booth (Kenneth) of Dublin, OH.

The funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now