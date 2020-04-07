|
|
Earl H. Lauer
York - Earl H. Lauer, 88, entered into rest at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Columbia. He was the husband of the late Betty L. (Sheffer) Lauer.
Born December 13, 1931 in Dover Township, Earl was a son of the late Russell S. and Minnie M. (Myers) Lauer.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Earl worked as a heavy equipment operator for HJ Williams Company in West York for over 20 years in addition to being a farmer.
He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791. He enjoyed being a landlord for his numerous rental properties, as well as raising pheasants, chukars and quail.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Kimberly R. Livingston of York; a grandson, Beau Livingston of York; and three brothers, Russell and Jack Lauer, both of York and Robert Lauer of Dover. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 7 brothers, Clarence, Donald, Ralph, James, David, Bill and George Lauer.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, services for Earl will be private at this time. However, there will be a memorial service for the public at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406; or Boys Town Nebraska, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020