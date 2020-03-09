Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Keener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl J. Keener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl J. Keener Obituary
Earl J. Keener

YORK - Earl J. "Sonny" Keener, 88, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Shaffer) Keener.

Mr. Keener was born in York on Friday, June 19, 1931, son of the late Edward S. and Nora E. (Lookenbill) Keener.

Sonny retired from The Ness Company, as a trailer mechanic.

Survivors include a daughter, Joanne M. Caudill and her husband, Rodney of York; a grandson, Matthew J. Caudill and his wife, Kristine of York; two great granddaughters, Kaitlyn E. and Vidia M. Caudill; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a number of sisters and brothers.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). There will be no viewing. Final resting place will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -