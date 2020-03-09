|
Earl J. Keener
YORK - Earl J. "Sonny" Keener, 88, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Shaffer) Keener.
Mr. Keener was born in York on Friday, June 19, 1931, son of the late Edward S. and Nora E. (Lookenbill) Keener.
Sonny retired from The Ness Company, as a trailer mechanic.
Survivors include a daughter, Joanne M. Caudill and her husband, Rodney of York; a grandson, Matthew J. Caudill and his wife, Kristine of York; two great granddaughters, Kaitlyn E. and Vidia M. Caudill; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a number of sisters and brothers.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). There will be no viewing. Final resting place will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery, York.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020