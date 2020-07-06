Earl Kreeger
Red Lion - Earl J. Kreeger, 76 of Red Lion passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy. He was the beloved husband of the late Esther V. (Green) Kreeger who passed away February 5, 2020.
Born September 19, 1943 in York, he was a son of the late John F. and Margaret M. (Berkenheiser) Kreeger.
Earl is remembered as an extremely hard-working man with exceptional leadership qualities, which he used to served his family and community. As a dedicated member of Winterstown United Methodist Church, he was involved in Youth Fellowship, Missions Trips and also lent his talents selflessly to any other church activites whenever he saw an opportunity to serve. In addition to his church duties, Earl served as President of the Winterstown Fire Company. He also worked for Red Lion Auto Salvage for numerous years and retired from Tyco Electronics in 2016. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, racing late-model cars and was an avid fan of NASCAR and pro-wrestling.
Mr. Kreeger is survived by 3 children: William Kreeger and his wife, Kelly of Felton, Carla Owens and her husband, Larry of Red Lion and Victoria Malone and her companion, John Rutter of Marietta; 3 siblings: Judy Livingston, Suzy Kreeger and Ray Kreeger, Sr.; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, as well as several loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his wife and parents, Earl was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Edward Kreeger and Tony Kreeger.
A funeral service to celebrate Earl's life will be held on Friday, July 10th at 1pm at Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Pastor David Shultz officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Friday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home. During the gathering and service for Earl, the cremated remains of his dear sister, Donnamay M. Yarnell will also be present and her life will be celebrated. Earl and Donnamay were very close all of their earthly lives, and were called home to the Lord on the same day.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice & Community Care; 685 Good Drive; P.O. Box 4125; Lancaster, PA 17604.
