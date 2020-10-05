Earl L. Ness



York - Earl L. ("Smiley") Ness, Age 90, of York PA, passed away Oct 3, 2020 into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford PA. He was the husband of the late Patsy R. (Welker) Ness who passed away in 2014 after sharing 63 years of marriage. She lovingly called him "Earl the Pearl."



Earl was born in York County to the late Myles E. and Edna L. (Stough) Ness. Earl was the owner/operator of Ness' Esso/Exxon on West Market St in West York for many years. After retirement he worked as an aide for the West York Area School District and most recently the West York Senior High where he had an awesome relationship with many staff and students who loved and admired him. Earl also served as a councilman for the West York Boro, he was a Notary Public, was a charter member of the Lucky 7 Hunting Club, was a member of the York County Garageman's Association, and was a longtime member of St Paul E. C. Church and served on many Boards and held many offices including Supt. of the Children's Dept, Steward Board, Official Board, Board of Trustees, and Ministry Council.



Earl always enjoyed having a good time and laughing a lot. He was a devoted husband and loving Dad and Grandfather and a man of deep faith in Jesus Christ. Every Christmas Dad would put on his Santa suit to give out presents to his delighted grandchildren when they were younger.



He and his wife Pat enjoyed traveling and shared many trips around the country with their good friends Harry and Doris King. One of their favorite places to visit was Disney World in Florida. He also enjoyed many family vacations to the beach where he always enjoyed the delicious seafood - especially a good crab cake. He also loved his chocolate ice cream-many times on top of a piece of cherry or apricot pie. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and had the privilege to visit Fenway Park and get a view from atop the "Green Monster". It was a trip he never forgot.



Earl is survived by sons Ed Ness and wife Regina, Steven Ness and wife Lori; daughters Karen Flinchbaugh and husband Kent, Kim Trish and husband Eric; grandchildren Christopher and Kevin Ness, Derek Flinchbaugh, Joshua Trish, Zachary and Tyler Ness, Kaitlin Kinard, Kellye Parker, Andrew and Lindsay Trish; great grandchildren Tori, Austin, Justin, Kaleb, Rylee, Isabella, Trevor, Emily, Harper, Lilly, Everly, Alexander, Evelyn, Serena, and Kashton.



He was also predeceased by brothers Clair Ness, Dale Ness, daughter-in-law Donna Ness, and granddaughter Andrea Flinchbaugh.



Many thanks and deep appreciation to his wonderful caregivers Amy, Sandy and Robin who cared for him at his home and most recently to the nurses and staff of Brookside Memory Care who cared for him with much kindness, love and compassion and gave him a safe, secure environment and many happy days. We are so grateful and so blessed to know you all and can never thank you enough for all you did for Dad.



John W Keffer Funeral Home, 2114 West Market St, York Pa 17404 is in charge of funeral arrangements. Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday October 8th at 11:00 AM at St Paul E. C. Church, 450 W. King St, York PA. with His Pastor Carlos Kelly officiating. Burial will take place immediately after the service at Mt Rose Cemetery. All those wishing to attend the service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul E. C. Church, 450 W. King St, York PA 17401.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store