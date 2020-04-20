|
Earl L. Veit
Delta - EARL L. VEIT, Jr., age 67 years of Delta, PA died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster where he had resided since 2017. He had a crazy adventure with Parkinson's Disease and fought it until he could no more. Surrounded by his other loving family at the nursing home, his children are certain he had a smile on his face at the end.
Earl was born in Baltimore on December 17, 1952, a son of the late Earl L. and Evelyn I. (Baker) Veit. He was a 1970 graduate of Lansdowne High School in Baltimore and moved to Delta over 40 years ago where he owned and operated Red Oak General Contractors. Earl was a member of the Bryansville United Methodist Church, Delta where he played guitar and sang in the quartet, Forever Ready and the BOND Band. He enjoyed attending the Delta Senior Center. He also loved ice cream, a good beer, a good time, good friends, John Denver and Jesus. Earl was known for his great sense of humor, his big hands, his big heart and his big smile.
He is survived by;
Five children:
Stacey Reheard and her husband, Matthew of Airville, PA
Heather Fisher and her fiancé, Reginald Przybylski of Delta
Jessica Veit of Delta
Earl L. Veit, III and his fiancée, Nicole Salamon of Delta
Carlee Veit of Delta
Six grandchildren: Abbey, Aaron, Anna, Cody, Henry and Libby
His sister: Diana D. Greene and her husband, Gary of Fawn Grove, PA
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Gary Veit.
Because of the current situation, the family will schedule a celebration of Earl's life when possible.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020