Earl R. Sprenkle
Dallastown - Earl R. Sprenkle, of Dallastown, entered into God's Eternal care at Wellspan York Hospital, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 7:10 AM at the age of 84. He was the former husband and friend of Jean Kinard (Dubbs) of Red Lion.
Earl was born in Menges Mills on November 22, 1935, and was the son of the late Harry and Martha (Reichard) Sprenkle. He was a pattern maker at Baum & Hersh in Jefferson, PA, retiring in 2008, after 40 years of service. Earl was a hardworking man, but he always enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. He also loved Christmas, going to the beach and fishing. Earl was a Christian, attending church services at Victorian Villas.
Earl is survived by two children, George L. Sprenkle and his wife Susan of Spring Grove, and Anna L. Kraft and her husband Steven of Windsor. He was a grandfather to Zebdiah Sprenkle, Zachary Sprenkle (Jess), Tyler Kraft, and Justin Kraft (Brooke), as well as a great grandfather to Alaina and Wyatt Kraft. Earl leaves behind a brother, David Sprenkle of Hanover, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Anna Lau, Donald "Bud" Sprenkle, and Harry "Hap" Sprenkle.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Earl's life will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
The family would like to extend a special heart felt thank you to the staff at Victorian Villas for their compassion and care given to Earl during his stay.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020