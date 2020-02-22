|
Earl Richard Johnson Jr.
Earl Richard Johnson Jr., 51, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA from complications of heart bypass surgery.
Born in York on May 2, 1968, he was the son of Earl and Joyce A. (Orr) Johnson of Summerville, SC, formerly of York. He was a 1986 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He attended Penn State University from 1986 to1988 and was a walk-on for the football team.
Affectionally known as Rick or Ricky by his family and Big Juicy to professional colleagues, Earl had a passion for music. In 1988, he transferred to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA and graduated in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in Film Scoring.
His first gig after graduating from Berklee was touring with music greats, Brian McKnight and Walter Beasley, playing keyboard and singing background.
Earl worked and toured with music industry legends: Stevie Wonder, Patti Austin, Chaka Chan, Gerald Albright, Gladys Knight, Beyoncé, Chante Moore, Kenny Lattimore, Jeffrey Osborne, R. Kelly, The Sounds of Blackness, and Wynton Marsalis.
He composed dramatic underscores for various films and television projects. He captivated audiences in the U.S and throughout the world with his eclectic style. During his South African tour, he was invited to perform at the 80th birthday celebration for Nelson Mandela.
Another highlight of his career came when President Barack Obama's campaign team invited him to play solo piano at a fundraising event for the president.
Earl released his debut CD entitled, Juicy, in 2008. It drew rave reviews from music outlets and landed him a feature article in Billboard Magazine.
While on his musical journey, Earl became a beloved brother and lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Earl leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Earl and Joyce A. (Orr) Johnson, of Summerville, SC; two brothers, Michael A. Johnson, of York, PA, Kevin E. Johnson, of Aurora, IL; aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, former wife, Dietra Butler, of Los Angeles, CA; numerous friends and fans.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate Earl's life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Heritage Hills Resort, 2700 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA 17402. A reception will immediately follow.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2020