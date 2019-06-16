|
Earl S. Quance
YORK - Earl S. Quance, 92, of Spring Garden Township died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of June D. (Davis) Quance to whom he was married for 69 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market St., York. Officiating the service will be, the Rev. Don Slaybaugh and the Rev. Paul Stambach. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born May 3, 1927 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, he was a son of the late Arthur and Etty (Shepherd) Quance of Methuen, Mass. A graduate of Edward F. Searles High School in Methuen, he later graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and attended evening college at Drexel in Philadelphia and the University of Delaware in Newark.
A Registered Professional Engineer, Mr. Quance served as head of the Municipal Division of Buchart-Horn Engineers in York. He headed the Water and Sewer Permits Division of the Maryland Dept of Health and Mental Hygiene. Following that he was in charge of the construction grants and permits program for Maryland Dept of the Environment in Baltimore until his retirement in 1990.
A Veteran of World War II, he served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Fiske.
A member of Asbury United Methodist Church, he was President of the United Methodist Men for many years. His other memberships include the University Club of York, where he was President in 1972-1973, Hawks Gunning Club, Vigilant Social Club, the Gold League of the AARP at Briarwood, the Senior Golf League at Hickory Heights, the Literacy Council of York serving as a tutor and a member of Spring Garden Township Zoning Hearing Board. He was also assistant Scoutmaster and Scoutmaster of Troop 45 in Spry.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Quance is also survived by two sons, Darrell D. Quance of Hellam and Dustin A. Quance of York; one daughter, Kim Q. Smith of York; four grandchildren, Amber Quance, Mylea Quance, Jason Smith, Hannah Smith; two sisters, Marilyn Briggs and Pauline Hargreaves both of Methuen, Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 340 E. Market Street, York, Pa 17403 or a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019