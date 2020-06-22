Earl W Leatherman, Jr.
Dover - Earl W. Leatherman, Jr., 66, entered into rest at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Telakowicz) Leatherman. The couple celebrated 18 years of marriage on August 9, 2019.
Born December 2, 1953 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Earl W. and Anna (Snyder) Leatherman, Sr.
Earl worked as a builder and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by a son, Terre Leatherman; two daughters, Rhonda Schell and Charity Pastrana; four step-sons, Michael, William, Daniel and Kevin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Michael; and two sisters, Vicky and Lisa.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time to celebrate Earl's life and share memories from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
Dover - Earl W. Leatherman, Jr., 66, entered into rest at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Patricia L. (Telakowicz) Leatherman. The couple celebrated 18 years of marriage on August 9, 2019.
Born December 2, 1953 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Earl W. and Anna (Snyder) Leatherman, Sr.
Earl worked as a builder and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially of Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by a son, Terre Leatherman; two daughters, Rhonda Schell and Charity Pastrana; four step-sons, Michael, William, Daniel and Kevin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Michael; and two sisters, Vicky and Lisa.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a time to celebrate Earl's life and share memories from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.