Earl Zinn
Spring Grove - Earl E. Zinn, age 90, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on July 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Doris L. (Weaver) Zinn; together they shared over 71 years of marriage.
Earl was born in Spring Grove on November 9, 1929 and was the son of the late Samuel Zinn and Minerva (Myers) Zinn. He graduated from West York High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. He worked for P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for over 42 years prior to retiring. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family, sprint car racing and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports.
In addition to his wife Doris, he is survived by his children Jean Wolfe and husband Richard, Perry Zinn and wife Judy, Carol Riley and husband Tim and Vicki Leppo and husband Brian; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Lorie Witman; his brother Charles Zinn and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his great grandchildren Emily and George Jr.; his sisters Mary Freed, Pauline Sauter, Ethel Hoover and Eva Ort and his brothers John and Sterling Zinn.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove for all of the love and care that they showed to Earl during his illness.
Due to COVID19, a memorial service will be held privately by the family under direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Carpenters Fellowship Church. PO Box 327, Seven Valleys PA 17360 or VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com