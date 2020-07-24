1/
Earl Zinn
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Zinn

Spring Grove - Earl E. Zinn, age 90, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on July 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of Doris L. (Weaver) Zinn; together they shared over 71 years of marriage.

Earl was born in Spring Grove on November 9, 1929 and was the son of the late Samuel Zinn and Minerva (Myers) Zinn. He graduated from West York High School and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant 1st Class. He worked for P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for over 42 years prior to retiring. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with family, sprint car racing and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports.

In addition to his wife Doris, he is survived by his children Jean Wolfe and husband Richard, Perry Zinn and wife Judy, Carol Riley and husband Tim and Vicki Leppo and husband Brian; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Lorie Witman; his brother Charles Zinn and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his great grandchildren Emily and George Jr.; his sisters Mary Freed, Pauline Sauter, Ethel Hoover and Eva Ort and his brothers John and Sterling Zinn.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove for all of the love and care that they showed to Earl during his illness.

Due to COVID19, a memorial service will be held privately by the family under direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Carpenters Fellowship Church. PO Box 327, Seven Valleys PA 17360 or VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover PA 17331.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Earl always had a smile & was fun to sit & talk to. He would come into our restaurant with Doris & Cleo & Marine. Janice & I always enjoyed seeing them come in & would sit & talk with them. Earl loved to talk sprint car racing.He will be missed.RIP GOOD FRIEND
Tom & Janice Senft
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved