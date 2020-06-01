Earlene L. Burns
Earlene L. Burns

Glen Rock - Earlene L. (Black) Burns, 76, of Glen Rock, died Saturday at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leroy J. Burns.

Private graveside services will be held at St. Paul (Hametown) Church Cemetery, Glen Rock, with her pastor the Rev. Katie R. Brantner, officiating.

Mrs. Burns was born in Shrewsbury Township on June 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Henry M. Sr. and Almeda M. (Hengst) Black.

She was a member of St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church, where she helped with the church picnic and dinners and was a member of the Society Farm Women. She also loved to bake, making cookies, pies and cakes.

She leaves a daughter, Wendy S. Burns and her companion David E. Showers of Glen Rock, sisters, Marlene J. Stine of Dallastown, Brenda L. McLane of Glen Rock, Lucienne M. Laughman of New Freedom and brothers, Earl L. Black of New Freedom and Paul E. Black of York. She was predeceased by sisters, Blanche E. Bull, Mary J. Forry, Linda L. Black, and Faye L. Black and brothers, Henry M. Black and William U. Black Sr.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul (Hametown) Lutheran Church, 11894 Susquehanna Trail South, Glen Rock, PA 17327 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
