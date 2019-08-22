|
|
Earline M. (Diehl) Shellenberger
Dallastown - Earline M. (Diehl) Shellenberger, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Ralph R. Shellenberger to whom she was married for 62 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 80 S. Main Street, Loganville, PA 17342 with her pastor, The Rev. Douglas DeStephano and Chaplain Arlene Denn officiating. Viewings will be held from 6-8:00 PM Sunday at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion and from 10-11:00 AM Monday at the Church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born June 29, 1937 in Loganville, a daughter of the late Earl F. and Elsie I. (Stabley) Diehl, she was a 1955 graduate of Dallastown Area High School. Mrs. Shellenberger had worked at General Telephone and Telegraph Co. and later retired from Dallastown Schools where she was a secretary in the Administration Office for 18 years. Earline had an enduring faith in God, her heavenly Father and was a life long active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She also was a choir member, Luther League member, children's Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, served on various committees, as well as Congregation Council President. Earline dearly loved her husband, her family, her grandchildren and was proud of them. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She enjoyed family camping and traveling, reading, sewing, listening to gospel (Gaithers) and country music, cooking, attending yard sales; and collecting porcelain dolls, bells and music boxes.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Shellenberger is survived by a son, Eric L. and wife Christina Shellenberger of York; a daughter, Denice A. and husband William Brenneman of York; four grandchildren, Seth and Lauren Brenneman and Maria and Lydia Shellenberger. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Franklin, John, Wayne and Robert Diehl; and one sister, June Pritt.
Memorial contributions in memory of Earline may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Loganville.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019