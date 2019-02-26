|
Earnest G. Tanner, Sr.
Dallastown - Earnest George Tanner, Sr. 66 entered into rest on Fri Feb 22nd at York Hospital. Earn is the loving husband of 47 years to Margie L (Kohr) Tanner.
He is the father of Earnest Jr. and his wife Linda of Shrewsbury and Frank and Angie of Ashburn, VA. He is a grandfather to Kevin, Lori Lynn, Will, Connor and Ben. He leaves behind a brother Tim Sr and his wife Judy of Dallastown and a Sister Barb Silance of Ohio. And of course, his furry dog children Gemma and Coco. Earn is a loving husband, wonderful father, role model, and a friend to many throughout his life.
Born in York PA on May 14, 1952 he is the son of the late James Sr. and Dorothy (Fogle) Tanner. Earn is preceded in death by his brother James Jr.
Earn has many hobbies throughout the years including hunting, fishing and golfing. He taught his boys and extended family many things throughout the years that they are extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to learn. He was a machinist for York International, Borg Warner, BAE systems, and Johnson Controls, in York for 47 years. He was an avid reader and could always be seen holding an old war book or, more recently his kindle. But above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Thurs Feb 28th at 11 am at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St. Dallastown. A time to share memories an opportunity to view will be at 10 am until the start of the service. Interment will follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. There will be a time of fellowship after the services at Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St Jacobus.
The family asks that you come dressed casually wearing something blue. He wouldn't want it to be a formal event.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made at Animal Rescue, Inc. in New Freedom.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019