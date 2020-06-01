Eddie B. Anderson
Eddie Beatrice Anderson, age 82, died at 5:31 PM Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her residence. To read her full obituary, please visit the funeral home's website at KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.