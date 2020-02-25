|
Eddie E. Bamburg
York - Eddie "Ed" Bamburg, 84, entered into rest on Sunday February 23, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Anneliese E. Bamburg.
He was born November 9, 1935 in Enid, OK. The son of the late George M. and Roberta C. (Daniels) Bamburg.
Eddie was a 35 year veteran of the US Army. He had received the purple heart and bronze star. He was active in the York County Senior Games.
A graveside service will be 930 am Thursday February 27, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. with military rites.
Ed is survived by two sons: Mark Bamburg and his wife Christa of York, Gerald Bamburg and his wife Sylvia of Gainesville, FL, three grandchildren: Emily, Julia, Jason, his long time girlfriend Frances Hilbert.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020