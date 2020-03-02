|
Edgar K. Herrington
DOVER - Edgar K. Herrington, 77, of Dover, passed away at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Sylvia (Smeltzer) Herrington whom he married 52 years ago on April 5, 1967.
Edgar was born February 20, 1943 in New Hebron, Mississippi and was the son of the late John and Annette (Mullins) Herrington.
He served in the United States Army for 20 years, retiring as a Sgt, First Class. During his service he served two tours in Vietnam. Following his retirement, he worked at the New Cumberland Defense Depot Susquehanna, retiring as a Department of Defense Police Captain.
In addition to his wife, Sylvia, Edgar is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey Herrington, of Mobile, AL; Scott Herrington and his wife Laurie, of Marysville, OH and Christopher Herrington and his wife Katie of Seven Valleys, PA; 6 grandchildren, Joshua, Lindsey, Zackary, Kayla, Madeline and Jack; 2 great grandsons; his brothers, Richard Herrington and his wife Barbara of Saraland, AL, and David Herrington of Mobile, AL and his beloved Yorkie, Diamond. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Frieda "Edwina" Breazzeal, Nancy Delchamps and Dorothy "Lynn" Miller.
Edgar was devoted to and loved his family and had fond memories of growing up in Mississippi and Alabama. He loved all three of his Yorkshire Terriers.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Military honors will be performed at the graveside by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider making a donation to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, Pa. 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020