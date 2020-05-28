Edith Helene HansfordYork - Edith Helene Hansford, 94, died peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Country Meadow Retirement Community, York. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Hansford.Mrs. Hansford was born on May 3, 1926 in Goldap, Eastern Prussia, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Hans and Helene (Hartwig) Rauter.She was a member of Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church.Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Antonevych, a brother, Heinz Rauter and a stepbrother, Hans Rudolf.Service will be private. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Fischer.The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Country Meadows for the loving care shown to Edith during her 10 year stay.