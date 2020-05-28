Edith Helene Hansford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Helene Hansford

York - Edith Helene Hansford, 94, died peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Country Meadow Retirement Community, York. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Hansford.

Mrs. Hansford was born on May 3, 1926 in Goldap, Eastern Prussia, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Hans and Helene (Hartwig) Rauter.

She was a member of Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Christine Antonevych, a brother, Heinz Rauter and a stepbrother, Hans Rudolf.

Service will be private. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Fischer.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Country Meadows for the loving care shown to Edith during her 10 year stay.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved