Edith "Edie" J. Miller
Dallastown - Edith "Edie" J. Miller, was escorted to Heaven by her guardian angels, to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 5:33 pm at Manor Care Dallastown, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 74.
She was born in Windsor Twp., on March 6, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Howard O. and Iva V. (Herbst) Miller. Edie leaves her seven siblings, Mary R. Snyder (Richard) of Red Lion, Alverta B. Rosh of Red Lion, Helen R. Stein (Craig) of Windsor, Gladys A. Mowery of Manheim, John H. Miller (Carol) of East Prospect, Charles H. Miller of York, and Kathy V. Heidlebaugh of Etters, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, George Miller.
Viewing will be on Monday, June 17th, from 6-7 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Edie will begin at 7 pm, with Rev. Kathy Kuehl, pastor of St. Paul (Lebanon) Lutheran Church in Felton, officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, June 18th, at Lebanon Lutheran (Felton) Cemetery at 10 am. All attending please meet at the cemetery.
Contributions may be offered to: Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit: www.BurgFuneralHome.com , to read the full obituary.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 15, 2019