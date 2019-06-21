|
|
Edith Jamison
MANCHESTER - Edith (Dale) (Owen) (Coleman) Jamison, 88, of Manchester, passed away at 11:40 PM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of William A. Jamison to whom she was married to for 39 years.
Mrs. Jamison was born June 14, 1931 in Selma, VA and was the daughter of the late Emmitt and Pearl (Montgomery) Dale.
She was employed in various restaurants for 31 years serving as a Waitress, Hostess and in Management. She enjoyed reading, camping, country music, yard sales and she Loved her Baltimore Orioles.
In addition to her husband, William, Edith is survived by her daughter, Linda Berk and her husband Edward of Hanover, Delores Lang and her husband Thomas of Mims, FL; her son, James Owen and his wife Sally of Maylene, AL; 6 grandchildren, Adam, Aileen, Theresa, Jacob, Joey, and Joy Lin; 17 great grandchildren, and her sisters, Betty Simpkens of Chester, VA, Mary Atkinson of Pulaski, VA and Carolyn Taylor of Jacksonville, FL. Mrs. Jamison was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Owen, her grandson, James Lang, her sister, Ruth Kimbler and her brother, Marvin Dale.
Mrs. Jamisons viewing will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 and 9:00 to 10:00
AM, Saturday, at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Her service will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tri-County Memorial Gardens in Lewisberry. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Philip K. Nace
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 21, 2019