Edith M. Gingerich

York - Edith M. Gingerich, 94, of York died on September 27, 2020 at Misericordia Nursing Home. She was the wife of Ralph S. Gingerich of York with whom she celebrated 74 years of marriage in August. Born in Hellam Twp. on December 2, 1925, she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice (Fake) Dietz.

Edith was a graduate of Wrightsville High School, and worked for Columbia Gas. She was a member of Fairmount U.M. Church and the United Methodist Women.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son Stanley E. Gingerich of Mt. Wolf; a granddaughter Amanda Almoney and her husband Adam of Wrightsville, a grandson Christopher Gingerich and his wife Lisa of Mt. Joy; and three great grandchildren Presley and Cash Almoney and Georgia Gingerich. She was preceded in death by her sister Mildred Keister.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Fairmount U.M. Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York with Pastor Eddie Hutcheson officiating. A visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fairmount U.M. Church, 5835 Furnace Road, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
