Edith M. Landis
1935 - 2020
Edith M. Landis

York - Edith M. Landis, 85, entered peacefully into rest Sunday October 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

A visitation with the family will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday November 7, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave. A Memorial Service starts at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. David Brinker officiating. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, by invitation only due to CDC guidelines.

Edith "Edie" May was born September 11, 1935 Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Dorothy Atler Thompson and Jerry Thompson.

Edith is survived by her children Robin M. Hellard, husband Bruce, Wendy S. Stabley, husband Galen, Mark S. Landis, wife Suzanne, Daniel M. Landis, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Edie was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her family and grandchildren filled her heart with immense joy. Edith has resided at Normandie Ridge Retirement Community since 2015. Her favorite activities were attending Chatty Chicks and meeting the Lunch Bunch Gals in the Patriot Café. She previously resided 48 years on Rockburn Street with her husband George. They were married 52 years prior to his death in 2008. Mrs. Landis received her Practical Nursing diploma from York School of Practical Nursing in 1960. She also was a dedicated worker at the Harley Davidson Cafeteria. Edith could often be found watching a spooky movie with a cup of coffee in hand. She recently enjoyed a week at Myrtle Beach with Wendy and Galen. Through the years, she visited the beach regularly with her Beach Bunch Gals and also with her granddaughter Danielle's family.

She was predeceased by husband, George Landis, twin brother, Ellis, brother, Jerry Thompson, half-sisters, Virginia Coy and Patricia Ann Mikosz, and step-brother Walter Mikosz.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 3417C Concord Road, York Pa 17402.






Published in York Daily Record on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
