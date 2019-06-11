|
Edith V. Moose
Hanover - Edith V. (Kinneman) Moose, 88, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Columbia Cottage in Hanover. She was the wife of the late Dale M. Moose, her husband of 59 years, who passed May 15, 2013.
Edith was born February 21, 1931, in Berwick Twp., Adams Co., the daughter of the late Guy R. and Ruth V. (Bankert) Kinneman, Sr.
Edith was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church in Littlestown, retired from Littlestown Manufacturing Company, and was a former member of the Hanover Area Mothers of Twins Club.
Edith is survived by three daughters, Debra E. Meckley and her husband James of York, Brenda F. Placke and her husband Peter of Hanover, and Linda J. Brown of Gettysburg, two sons, Alan D. Moose and his wife Tricia of York, and Neal E. Moose and his wife Susan of Gettysburg, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five step great grandchildren, and two sisters, Esther Kinneman of Hanover, and Dorie Keffer of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Norman L. Brown, two brothers, Victor Kinneman and Guy R. Kinneman, Jr, and two sisters, Ethel Roche, and Eileen Kinneman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Tammy Blose officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Meckley, Chris Meckley, Franz Placke, Logan Moose, Glendale Brown, and Levi Moose. Memorial contributions may be made to Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, 50 E. King St, Littlestown, PA 17340. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 11, 2019