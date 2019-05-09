|
Edmund A. Wickenheiser, Jr.
Columbia - Edmund A. Wickenheiser, Jr., 80, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Landis Homes after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of the late Susan Conrad Wickenheiser with whom he was married 49 years until her death in 2011.
A proud and lifelong Columbian, he was the son of the late Edmund A. Sr. and Patricia Faltin Wickenheiser. Ed was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and later attended Franklin and Marshall College taking professional courses in business and management. He started his radio and television career beginning at WCOY, WGAL Radio, WSBA Radio where he worked as a journalist, news director, and operations manager. He was the news director at WGAL-TV for 21 years before retiring in 2000 to spend time with his family.
Among his many professional awards and honors, he received five Emmy's from the National Academy of Arts and Science - Philadelphia Chapter while news director at WGAL-TV. Ed was a member of the Radio-Television News Directors Association; Pennsylvania Associated Press Broadcasters Association serving as its President from 1997 thru 1998 and the Lancaster Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.
He enlisted in the USMC in 1956 and served three tours of active duty with the Marines during the Cold war, Vietnam and during the Persian Gulf War. He retired in 1994 as a Chief Warrant officer-4 with 38 years of combined active and reserve service. Among his many Military decorations Ed was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon; Meritorious Unit Citation w/two stars; Organized Marine Corps Reserve Medal w/seven stars; Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/TWO Hour Glass devices and the "M" device and the South West Asia Medal w/one star. He was a Life member of the Marine Corps League-Detachment #294 and the Lancaster Chapter, Military Officers Association of America.
Ed was a devoted and active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where he served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, Lector and Choir member. Among serving on various committees and councils, he was active in the Holy Name Society and received it's "Man of the Year" in 2003. Ed was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2294; served as Grand Knight (1963-64); served as District Deputy, District 39 (1969) was a member of the Santa Maria Assembly 915 and the CWV Post 1306.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a member of Post 335, Explorer Scouts and was a merit badge counselor for the Lancaster-Lebanon Boy Scout Council. Ed's civic affiliations include serving 17 years at the Lancaster County Hospital Authority; Local Emergency Planning Committee; County of Lancaster Emergency Management Agency; Columbia Boro Disaster Plan Committee and the Lancaster County Counter Terrorism Task Force.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen wife of Phil Heckert; grandchildren, Eric husband of Ginger, Brian husband of Carli and Todd and friend Courtney. His brothers, Bernard Wickenheiser, Michael Wickenheiser husband of Trisha Webster and very special friend, Lucy Fox.
The Wickenheiser family would like to express their deep appreciation to all the staff of Landis Homes for the excellent care and support given to Ed and themselves during his stay there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St. Columbia PA 17512 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 promptly at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, Celebrant. Burial will follow with military honors in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ed's memory to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 9, 2019