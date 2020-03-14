Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:30 PM
Red Lion Cemetery
Edna Howard


1924 - 2020
Edna Howard Obituary
Edna Howard

RED LION - Edna M. (Kinard) Howard, 95, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Darwin L. Howard to whom she was married for 71 years.

Mrs. Howard leaves two daughters, Cynthia Conway of Windsor and Jolene Goodling and her husband Jay of Red Lion; a son, Blaine Howard of Red Lion; five grandchildren, Joel, Jason, Anthony, Jeremy, and Amy; ten great grandchildren; a sister, Erma Grim of Red Lion; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Howard was born in Red Lion on October 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Ammon and Sallie (Hildebrand) Kinard. She graduated from Red Lion High School in 1942. She worked for several cigar factories in the Red Lion area.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, picnics and other holiday gatherings, word search puzzles, and playing cards. She and her husband also enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting and selling figurines, glassware, and maintaining all types of collectibles.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Red Lion Cemetery. Pastor Courtland D. Howard will officiate the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place, in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to , 4219 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. Condolences can be sent to HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
