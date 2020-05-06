Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Edna L. Ness

Edna L. Ness Obituary
Edna L. Ness

Seven Valleys -

Edna L. (Stovall) Ness, 82, of Seven Valleys, died Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care Center, Mt. Joy. She was the wife of the late Ray E. Ness.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, a private graveside service will be held at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Ness was born on August 28, 1937 in New Freedom and was a daughter of the late Samuel B. and Minnie C. (Crutchfield) Stovall.

She attended one year of school at the South Baltimore Nursing School and had retired from Stewart Connectors, Glen Rock, where she worked as an assembler for 10 years.

She was a member of Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, Red Lion; the Viking Athletic Association, York; Dallastown American Legion Post #605; the Jacobus Leisure Club; and the Pacesetters Senior Group at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dallastown.

Edna enjoyed visiting with her neighbors and appreciated their love and support throughout the years. She also enjoyed Country Music and loved going to the beach with her family.

She leaves her four children, Bryan E. Ness (Charlene) and Tina S. Jackson (Danny) both of York, Michael B. Ness (Linda) of Hummelstown and Penny S. Husbands (Gerald) of Newark, DE; Nine Grandchildren, Joshua Jackson (Rachel), Ryan Ness (Kelly Garber), Joseph Ness (Jess), Allyson Zlogar (Tony), Molly Sweeney (Charlie), Randall Husbands, Samuel Husbands, Katherine Husbands; Five Great Grandchildren, Jacob and Jenna Ness, Miles, Elliott and Elsie Mae Jackson. She was predeceased by a grandson, Travis Jackson, a granddaughter, Rachael Husbands, two brothers, and four sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster Pa 17604, (memo Pathways Center for Grief and Loss) or to Pennsylvania s, Inc. 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be made at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020
