Edna M. Crone
York - Edna M. (Wintermyer) Crone, 92, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Manor Care Dallastown.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February, 21, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York with the Reverend Patricia Snyder officiating. A viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Born on November 20, 1926 in York, she was a daughter of the late John and Clara (Meinke) Wintermyer. Edna worked at Amphenol, Campbell Chain and LG Potato Chips over the years.
Mrs. Crone was a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking and jigsaw puzzles. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Crone is survived by two sons, Edward C. Crone of York and Brian G. Crone and his wife, Lisa of York; four grandchildren, Melissa Frey, Stacy Ehrhart, Shannon Crone and Joshua Crone; eight great-grandchildren; six sisters, Janet Shirey, Margaret Karper, Fay Stambaugh, Madeline Bower, Carolyn Gelwicks and Charmaine Hoke; two brothers, Wayne Wintermyer and Larry Wintermyer and 26 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by children, William G. Crone and baby boy and baby girl King; and brothers Raymond, Robert and Ray Wintermyer.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019