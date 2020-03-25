Services
Edna M. Lockard

Edna M. Lockard Obituary
Harrisburg - Edna M. (Stough) Lockard, 64, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Lockard was born in York, February 8, 1956, daughter of the late Elwood J., Sr. and Alice V. (Lefever) Stough.

Edna was employed as a baker for Perkins Restaurants, Harrisburg.

She is survived by three children, Timothy Rodkey of Harrisburg, David J. Rodkey and his wife, Susan of Grantville and Ronald M. Hockenberry of Harrisburg; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charlotte Miller of New Oxford, Rose Fetrow of Dover, Ida Corbin of Harrisburg, Elwood Stough, Jr. of Manchester, Inez Laws of Harrisburg and Christine Stough of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Stough.

All of Edna's services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions in Edna's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
