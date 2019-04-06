|
|
Edna M. (Loyd) Poff
Windsor - Edna Mae (Loyd) Poff, of Windsor, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thrusday, April 4, 2019, at 12:10 AM at her residence, with family by her side, at the age of 95. She was the wife of the late Woodrow G. Poff, who entered into rest on March 8, 2003.
Edna was born in Windsor Township on May 11, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Daniel Anstine and Clara Ellen (Ritz) Loyd. She was a longtime and active member of Windsor Church of God where she served as the Sunday School Treasurer for more than 50 years. She served her church ministry by always sending church bulletins to shut-ins and all over the United States, along with remembering everyone with a card. Edna made homemade jams and sweet treats that she loved to give away to anyone who came to visit, and she also loved flowers. She was a machine operator at the former Flinchbaugh Products in Red Lion for 20 years. She also worked at the former Warner's Restaurant at Dairy Land as a cook, Reider's Twin Kiss ice-cream and at Poff's Grocery Store in Windsor, and she was a farm wife.
Edna leaves her two sons, Palmer E. Poff and his wife Lola Ann of Dallastown, Charles W. Poff and his wife, Linda L. of York, and a daughter with whom she resided with, Susan C. (Poff) Eckenrode of Windsor. She was the loving grandmother to, Daniel and Nathan Poff, Alison Burkholder, Craig and Matthew Belcher, and Andrea Mellott. Edna was a great grandmother to Hannah, Harper and Hudson Poff, Noah, Kingston and Owen Burkholder, Woodrow and Eleanor Ruth Poff, Adam, Alex, Ben, Nikki and Sammi Belcher, and Kyle and Taylor Mellott. Edna also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles and Wilbert Loyd.
Viewing will be on Monday, April 8th from 6-8 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, and Tuesday April 9th from 10-11 am at Windsor Church of God, 1125 Manor Road, Windsor, PA, with a Service of Honor and Praise beginning at 11 am, with her pastor, Anthony Zumbo, officiating. Burial will be at the Windsor Church of God Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Windsor Church of God at the address listed above.
Edna and Woody were the care givers to Daniel, Nathan and Alison when they were growing up.
God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me." A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019