Edna Ruth
Edna Ruth

York - Edna A. (Mummert) Ruth, age 96, passed away at SpriTrust Lutheran Village at Sprenkle Drive, on June 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Paul S. Ruth, who passed away March 19, 2020.

Edna was born in Jackson Township on November 4, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Henry A. Mummert and Elsie (Stambaugh) Mummert. She worked for P.H. Glatfelter Co. in Spring Grove for over 37 years and retired in 1984. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in York, the P.H. Glatfelter Quarter Century Club and the AARP.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her brothers and her sisters Emma Altland and Mary Therit.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service for Edna and Paul on Thursday at 1:00 PM at Christ Roth Cemetery, 580 Roth's Church Rd., Spring Grove. Cremation Services are under the direction of beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Jefferson Fire Co., PO Box 3, Codorus PA 17311

