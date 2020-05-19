|
Edward A. Dayhoff
Edward A. Dayhoff , 71, passed peacefully on May 15th, 2020 at the Hanover Hospital.
Ed was born in York, Pa, on January 21st, 1949. He graduated from William Penn Sr High School in 1967. After high school, Ed enlisted in the Army, where he served as a courier in the Vietnam War.
While Ed was a private man, he loved to joke around and always had a smile on his face. He also enjoyed coaching and refereeing youth sports in the York area.
Ed, also known as "Little Pap" is survived by son Erik Dayhoff, his wife Nata, and their son Ayden of Montana, granddaughter Kara Noel of York and his sister Rose L. Dayhoff of York. He is also survived by many loving cousins, family and friends.
Ed is proceeded in death by his parents Charles and Josephine Dayhoff.
Ed's final act of kindness, was to give the gift of life through organ donation.
He will be laid to his final resting place with a Christian service and burial at Fort Indian Town Gap, time and date are to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Roots for Boots, as they graciously cared for Ed until his passing.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020