Edward A. Matava, Jr.
York - Edward A. Matava, Jr., 77, of Springettsbury Twp., died Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019 at the York Hospital. He was the husband of Lynette J. (Seitz) Matava with whom he celebrated a 54th wedding anniversary on October 3, 2018.
Born in McKeesport, Allegheny County on November 14, 1941, Mr. Matava was the son of the late Edward A. Matava, Sr. and the late Hilda Mae (Thompson) Matava Neal.
He was a Senior Draftsman working with The Farfield Co. in Lititz for many years and later retired as a machine operator with Stewart Connector in Glen Rock. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War, was of the Catholic faith, and was an avid woodworker and gun enthusiast. Mr. Matava was also a great accordion player and could make a mean bowl of soup.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Matava is survived by his two daughters, Jodi Ruffner and her husband, Charles of Murphysboro, IL and Angela Hamberger of York; three grandsons, Zachary and Nathaniel Hamberger and Jakob Ruffner; a granddaughter, Ayden Ruffner; and two sisters, Shirley Stake of Jacobus and Susan Stephens of Mt. Wolf.
A private service to celebrate Mr. Matava's life will be held at a later date. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, York is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019