Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward A. Zeigler Obituary
Edward A. Zeigler

Thomasville - Edward A. "Ed" Zeigler, 66, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Carol A. (Spangler) Zeigler with whom they celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in November of 2019.

Mr. Zeigler was born in York on Sunday, September 13, 1953, son of the late Luther I. and Evelyn L. (Hetrick) Zeigler.

He was employed by the former Memorial Hospital as a nursing assistant. He was a member of St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church, York and attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Abbottstown.

Ed spent 24 years in scouting, he was a "Wood Badger". He enjoyed camping, outdoor cooking and traveling.

In addition to his wife, survivors include, two children, Jeremy L. Zeigler of Thomasville and Amanda L. Bailey and her husband Robert of Hanover; a sister, Debra M. Jones of York; a brother, David A. Zeigler of Dallastown and a niece, Carly O. Jones.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the LeRoy R. Leber Funeral Home, Inc., 2290 School St., York (Shiloh). Officiating will be Pastor Shawn Berkebile. Ed will be laid to rest in Mt. Rose Cemetery, York. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please make memorial contributions to the York - Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17601; the S.P.C.A., 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 E. Water St., Abbottstown, PA 17301.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Wentland and staff at Senior LIFE, of York, for their care and compassion.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
