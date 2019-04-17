|
|
Edward Arthur Crumrine
York Township - Edward Arthur Crumrine, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 in his home at Country Meadow of Leader Heights. He was the husband of the late Doris M. (Eberts) Crumrine with whom he celebrated a 65th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2015.
Mr. Crumrine was born in York on September 7, 1925. He was the son of the late Melvin I. and Virgie (Miller) Crumrine.
He completed his undergraduate studies at Franklin and Marshall College and then received his Master's Degree from the University of Delaware. As a history teacher at Hannah Penn Middle School, he was an active member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association and retired after 27 years of service in the York City Schools. He was also a member of St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church in York.
Mr. Crumrine leaves his daughter, Sheri Beth Crumrine of Wahiawa, Hawaii; his sister-in-law, Ferne Crumrine; his niece, Barb Boyer; and his nephew, Mark Crumrine. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E. Crumrine.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 in the chapel of Country Meadows of Leader Heights, 2760 Pine Grove Rd. in York, with Chaplain Leon Via officiating. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, 223 N. Lime St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019