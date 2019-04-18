Edward B. Golla



Springettsbury Twp - Edward Bruno Golla was the eldest son of the six children of Alphonse A. Golla and Scholastica (Sankey) Golla. Born in Chicago on January 3, 1939, he loved an Irish girl, Margaret Ann, to whom he was married over 25 years. He was a life-long Catholic and was a member of St. Joseph's Church in York.



He enlisted in the US Army and served three years, achieving the rank of Specialist Fourth Class. He was honorably discharged after serving in Germany where he took advantage of Air Force "hops" to travel widely in Europe.



He received a Bachelor's degree from Lewis College in 1963 where he was Editor of the college newspaper and did additional study at DePaul University, Loyola University, George Washington University, York College, and Penn State-York. Later he received the Juris Doctor degree from Dickinson School of Law and went into solo practice of law for 25 years.



He held Secondary School Teacher Certificates in Illinois and Pennsylvania and taught at De La Salle Institute (Chicago) and Red Lion High School. He was a US Treasury Agent Fraud Investigator in Chicago and Washington, DC and was Chief Political Fraud Investigator for the Pennsylvania Department of Justice. He was a life-long Democrat and he proudly served the Robert F. Kennedy Presidential Campaign as Security for the Washington headquarters and as an Advance man for the mid-west campaign. He was also a candidate for York County District Attorney.



He operated a 360 acre cattle farm in Koeltztown, Missouri and was a general farmer in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania. He developed numerous real estate projects and was proudest of the Southwynd residential area of York, which he designed and developed.



He greatly enjoyed traveling in Europe, the Caribbean, and particularly Paris and Hawaii with Ann. He also enjoyed cooking, gardening, and writing opinion articles for local newspapers. He published a collection of short stories "Aaron's Acre" in 1976. His own opinion of himself was that he accomplished more than was expected of him, but less that he could have if he were more ambitious and diligent. He tried to be a quiet man and hated arrogance.



He was heart broken by the death of his infant daughter, Elizabeth, and his son, Eric, and was preceded in death by two siblings, Marie Golla and Bernadette Marsh. He is surived by his wife, Margaret Ann (Kanavy) Golla; two brothers, Paul and Francis; a sister, Margaret; his sons, Edward C. and Gregory E. Golla; step-children, Michael, Lori, and Beth Cavanaugh, and Lynne Kile; and six grandchildren, Sean, Maddie, Alex, Max, Drew, and Cooper.



Funeral services are scheduled for 6:00 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Visitation will be 4-6:00 PM. Burial will be at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Moscow, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019