Edward Belnick
YORK - Edward Belnick, 93, passed away August 17, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Kunda) Belnick.
A Private Celebration of Life Tribute will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rocky Point Funeral Home, Rocky Point, New York. Burial will be held in Calverton National Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born September 22, 1926 in Westbury, New York, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary (Kulynych) Belnick.
He was employed as a plumber with Joseph Piser Plumbing in Brookhaven, NY and later retired as Brookhaven's (New York) plumbing inspector.
A United States Navy Veteran of World War II, he was also a member of the Plumbers Local Union-New York.
Mr. Belnick is survived by two sons, David S. Belnick and wife, Susan of York and Paul W. Belnick and wife, Sharon of Summerville, SC; one daughter, Nancy A. Belnick and companion, Al Mahon of Stony Brook, NY; four grandchildren, Kristin Potter, Kathryn Scheels and Andrew and Kyle Belnick and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
