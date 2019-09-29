Services
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Fire Company
200 E. Main St.
New Freedom, PA
View Map
Edward C. Gates


1967 - 2019
Edward C. Gates Obituary
Edward C. Gates

Shrewsbury - On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Edward C. Gates, passed away unexpectedly at Wellspan York Hospital. He was the devoted husband of Jennifer L. (Cookerly) Gates and loving father of Michael Gates.

He was born on December 12, 1967 in York to Evelyn E. Robinson and the late Carl R. Gates.

Ed was a 1986 graduate of Susquehannock High School. He worked for Harley-Davidson until his passing. He was an EMT, Firefighter and lifelong member of Rose Fire Company in New Freedom; social member of the New Freedom VFW and Sons of the American Legion. Ed enjoyed being a volunteer coach for his son, Michael's SYC Baseball team; rooting on the Steelers and Penn State Football teams; he was a Baltimore Orioles Baseball fan; and for the last 15 years, he really looked forward to the annual 'guys trip' to Cumberland, a trip that the Cumberland Firefighters Union Sponsors.

Ed is survived by his wife, Jennifer; son, Michael; mother, Evelyn; siblings, Scott Gates and wife Dawn, Jennifer Willis and husband Ronald, Carla Jefferies and wife Renee, Shane Gates and wife Donna; step-brother, Charles Miller and wife Barbara; nieces, Kristyan, Kaitlyan, Jaelyan Gates, Sydnee, Skye, and Jordan Cookerly; he is also survived by his best friend Donnie Miller; and his dog Ben, who was named after Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl R. Gates.

Public viewings will be from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm on Tuesday, October 1, at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 13 at 1pm at Rose Fire Company, 200 E. Main St., New Freedom, PA 17349. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are recommended to the Rose Fire Company at the address above.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
