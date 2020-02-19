|
|
Edward C. Heller, Jr.
York - Edward C. Heller, Jr., 66, entered into rest on February 18, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kathy Heller. Born on July 31, 1953, he was the son of the late Edward C. and Shirley Jean (Baublitz) Heller, Sr.
In addition to his wife, Kathy, Edward leaves to cherish his memory, son, Harley Heller; daughters, Shannon Heller and Jennifer Martin; sisters, Debrah Warner, Teresa Heller, Linda Masenheimer and Pamela Kell-Mays; brother, John Heller; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Pastor Renee Kinard will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020